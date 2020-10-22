Reckless homicide count dismissed in Crown Point crash that killed teen; elderly driver fined $500 for speeding

Family's civil case pending

After the trial, Gaudry's family members said they were disappointed and frustrated.

Clayton's father, Antonio Gaudry, said the outcome showed "society is out of control right now, because people are getting slaps on the wrist."

Clayton's mother, Jessica Gaudry, said the court did not allow jurors to hear evidence that Enright had been involved in two other accidents in the years leading up to her son's death.

"It just shows that every time he got in the car, he knew there was a problem if there's these other accidents," she said.

"He still has a license," she said. "That's the problem. He can leave this place today and be behind every single one of us."

Court records show Shaps filed a motion seeking to exclude evidence that Enright was involved in a crash in Lake County in 2016 and was cited in 2018 for an equipment violation.

Shaps also requested the state's witnesses be barred from testifying Enright should have been excluded or prohibited from driving because of his age. There was no age restriction on his license, records said.