Recognize these vehicles? Police seeks tips about homicide

GARY — Police released images Wednesday of a pickup truck and car believed to have been involved in the disposal of the body of the city's first homicide victim of this year.

James P. "Cookie" Clark, 58, of Indianapolis, was found dead about 6 a.m. Jan. 3 in the area of West Ninth Avenue and Chase Street after police responded to the area for a report of a man down.

The two vehicles seen in surveillance images and video may not be the color they appear, because the images were taken at night, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Clark's death marked the first this year for Gary, which had recorded a total of 15 homicides in 2020 as of Thursday.

Anyone with information about the vehicles in the images or Clark's homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Christopher Poe or Detective Cpl. James Bond, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

