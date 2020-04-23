Recognize these vehicles? Police seeks tips about homicide

This vehicle is believed to have been involved in the disposal of homicide victim James Clark's body early Jan. 3, police said. Clark, aka "Cookie," was found dead about 6 a.m. near West Ninth Avenue and Chase Street in Gary. Anyone with information about the vehicle or homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Christopher Poe or Detective Cpl. James Bond, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Clark's death marked the first this year for Gary, which had recorded a total of 15 homicides in 2020 as of Thursday.
Police took a man into custody Thursday after he ran from the scene of a one-car crash in the 1300 block of North Main Street, Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said.
