Recognize this man at Walmart? Portage police seek public's help

PORTAGE — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in an incident at Walmart on Feb. 1.

The individual was involved in an incident at Register 34 at Walmart, 6087 U.S. 6 in Portage, according to the Portage Police Department.

Police did not disclose the nature of the incident or the circumstances behind the request to identify the man.

Police ask anyone who can identify him to call Detective Scott Harmeling at 219-764-5796. Police also ask that the public message them via Facebook.

