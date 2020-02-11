You are the owner of this article.
Recognize this man at Walmart? Portage police seek public's help
Recognize this man at Walmart? Portage police seek public's help

PORTAGE — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in an incident at Walmart on Feb. 1.

The individual was involved in an incident at Register 34 at Walmart, 6087 U.S. 6 in Portage, according to the Portage Police Department.

Police did not disclose the nature of the incident or the circumstances behind the request to identify the man.

Police ask anyone who can identify him to call Detective Scott Harmeling at 219-764-5796. Police also ask that the public message them via Facebook. 

Lauren Cross
North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

