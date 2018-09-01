VALPARAISO — Megan Johnston said she was happy to see visitors painting walls inside the new location of the Recovery Connection center at 505 Don Hovey Drive in Valparaiso.
"It feels more like a place people can come and get the support they need and they're owning that," she said.
The center, which bills itself as a resource facility for those recovering from substance abuse, moved recently from its former location at 254 S. Morgan Blvd. in Valparaiso, said Johnston, who serves as coordinator.
The former site was a shared a space with other programs offered by Porter County PACT, a community-based criminal justice agency.
"We didn't know if it was creating a barrier for people," Johnston said.
The center is now free-standing in a building that had been a church and Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
The center is designed to provide recovery support, Johnston said, and hosts support groups in the traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and SMART Recovery.
But there is also a wider focus on the whole of people's lives and programs are offered around life skills, education, social activities and peer mentoring, she said.
"So we're really trying to provide long-term support," Johnston said.
The programs offer a nice transition out of treatment and jail, she said.
The center has served 400 people over the last year and the hope is the number will grow at the new location.
Services are provided by two staff members and 18 volunteers, Johnston said.