Red flag law can't be used to hold Landske children accountable for murder, judge rules

CROWN POINT — A special judge on Tuesday dismissed claims against three adult children of convicted murderer William "Bill" Landske from a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the husband of slain attorney T. Edward Page.

A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Landske in August of murdering Page. Landske is currently appealing his conviction and 55-year prison sentence.

A day after the jury returned its verdict, attorney Kenneth J. Allen filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Landske and three of his children on behalf of Kevin Swanson, Page's husband.

Testimony during Landske's criminal trial showed Landske was angry with Page because Page had sought multiple extensions for filing the Landske family taxes. Page had prepared the family's taxes for decades as a favor to Landske's late wife, former state Sen. Sue Landske.

During a news conference, Allen said Swanson's suit would evoke Indiana's "red flag" law, which "allows law enforcement to seize the guns of someone deemed dangerous to himself or others — even if that person is licensed to carry a weapon."