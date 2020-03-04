Red flag law can't be used to hold Landske children accountable for murder, judge rules

CROWN POINT — A special judge on Tuesday dismissed claims against three adult children of convicted murderer William "Bill" Landske from a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the husband of slain attorney T. Edward Page.
A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Landske in August of murdering Page. Landske is currently appealing his conviction and 55-year prison sentence.
A day after the jury returned its verdict, attorney Kenneth J. Allen filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Landske and three of his children on behalf of Kevin Swanson, Page's husband.
Testimony during Landske's criminal trial showed Landske was angry with Page because Page had sought multiple extensions for filing the Landske family taxes. Page had prepared the family's taxes for decades as a favor to Landske's late wife, former state Sen. Sue Landske.
During a news conference, Allen said Swanson's suit would evoke Indiana's "red flag" law, which "allows law enforcement to seize the guns of someone deemed dangerous to himself or others — even if that person is licensed to carry a weapon."
The lawsuit alleged Landske's children, Jacqueline Basilotta, Cheryl Boisson, and Eric Landske, were aware their 84-year-old father always carried a handgun and that his behavior had become increasingly bizarre.
Attorneys for Eric Landske, Basilotta and Boisson each filed motions asking Special Judge Daniel Molter to dismiss claims against their clients.
Eric Lanske's attorney, James Hough, wrote in a motion the state's red flag laws "do not create a duty to report anything to law enforcement" or "impose any liability of any kind upon someone for failure to make a report."
Molter dismissed claims against Eric Landske, Basilotta and Boisson during a hearing Tuesday, according to online court records.
Molter also denied Swanson's motion for partial summary judgment on a wrongful death claim in the lawsuit against William Landske.
William Landske's attorney, Harold Hagberg, wrote in court filings that Molter should not grant partial summary judgment because the issue of Landske's mental competence was not litigated or considered during the criminal trial.
Molter's ruling means Hagberg and Allen will now move into the discovery phase of the case. Landske has requested a jury trial, which has not yet been scheduled.