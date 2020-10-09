Red-stained wrench among evidence presented in Porter County double murder trial

Kerner's former girlfriend testified earlier this week that Kerner told her he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.

"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."

Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.

He is further accused of loading the two bodies and various containers of flammable liquids into the teens' Honda Civic, driving it to a rural area not far away from his grandparents home and then setting the vehicle on fire.

The jury was showed grisly photos Thursday of the skeletal remains of two people discovered in a burned-out car found March 2, 2019, in Porter Township.

In addition to various bullet holes and bullet fragments discovered around the alleged murder scene, Alonzo found several spots of a red substance suspected to be blood, pop cans that appear to have been split in two by a bullet and two sections of the garage floor that were lighter and more textured than the rest of the floor.