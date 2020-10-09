 Skip to main content
Red-stained wrench among evidence presented in Porter County double murder trial
VALPARAISO — The third day of the Connor Kerner murder trial got underway Friday morning with a crime scene investigator showing jurors a large crescent wrench stained with a dried red substance.

"It's on the head of the wrench, toward the top," he said of the stain.

Kerner, 19, who watched from a short distance away in the courtroom of Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, is accused of using a wrench to beat one of the victims to death after first shooting him.

Porter County Detective Dan Alonzo held up the wrench as part of a lengthy description of the evidence he discovered at the scene of the Feb. 25, 2019, double slaying in the garage of Kerner's grandparents Hebron-area home.

Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas meticulously presented evidence and photos of the scene, the latter of which were presented to jurors on a large flat-screen television.

The evidence included the discovery of numerous bullet fragments and bullet holes, including at least one that had been patched over with a bullet still remaining behind the repair, Alonzo said.

"Once a bullet hits something, sometimes it will split apart," he said of the fragments.

Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the alleged offense, is accused of using his grandparents' garage, while they were away, to murder 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.

Kerner's former girlfriend testified earlier this week that Kerner told her he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.

"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."

Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.

He is further accused of loading the two bodies and various containers of flammable liquids into the teens' Honda Civic, driving it to a rural area not far away from his grandparents home and then setting the vehicle on fire.

The jury was showed grisly photos Thursday of the skeletal remains of two people discovered in a burned-out car found March 2, 2019, in Porter Township.

In addition to various bullet holes and bullet fragments discovered around the alleged murder scene, Alonzo found several spots of a red substance suspected to be blood, pop cans that appear to have been split in two by a bullet and two sections of the garage floor that were lighter and more textured than the rest of the floor.

Kerner's former girlfriend testified this week that he spoke of having poured muriatic acid down a floor drain in the garage and scrubbing the area, which is one of the spots police found discolored. A suspected blood stain was also found at the drain, Alonzo said.

Kerner is charged with two counts each of murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery and attempted robbery, and individual counts of arson and intimidation.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

