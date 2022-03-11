Reduced bond revoked for Porter County man again charged with sex with a minor

VALPARAISO — In agreeing to reduced bond nearly 10 months ago for a 19-year-old Chesterton-area man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer told the young man, "Don't screw up."

While the accused, Elijah Fleming, now 20, responded at the time, "I won't let you down, your honor," officials say he did just that.

Clymer revoked bond Friday for Fleming in the wake of two new felony charges in neighboring Lake County of sexual misconduct with a minor.

He is accused of repeatedly having sex in October with a girl in Cedar Lake he knew to be 14, according to a court document.

The case parallels the allegations in Porter County in that Fleming is accused of meeting a 14-year-old girl on the instant messaging app Snapchat and smoking marijuana with her before sex, records show.

The girl in Lake County reportedly told police she told Fleming they could not date because of her young age, police said. She said Fleming repeatedly pressured her for sex and was verbally abusive.

Fleming faces a felony count in Porter County of sexual misconduct with a minor and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor in relation to the Snapchat case, as well as felony counts of dealing and possessing marijuana and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, court records state.

He also has a case pending from fall 2020 involving felony counts of criminal recklessness (firing a gun into a building), dealing in a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic drug, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to court records.

The Porter County sex case stems from October 2020 when a 14-year-old girl told police she met Fleming a month earlier on Snapchat and told him her age, police said. Fleming then reached out to her the following month, picked her up, gave her marijuana and had sex with her, police said.

Fleming denied the pair ever had sex and said he did not know her age, "but stated that he knew she was still in high school," according to court records.

County police took Fleming into custody in May at a Portage mobile home, where they said they also found drugs and paraphernalia, resulting in further charges.

Clymer agreed in May to reduce the former $17,500 cash bond to $2,000 cash for Fleming. Fleming was also to have an ankle monitor placed on him before his release from jail.

"I want to know where you are 24 hours a day," Clymer had said.

A status hearing in his Porter County was set for April 22.

