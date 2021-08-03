Region accountant turned con man denied compassionate prison release

HAMMOND — A prominent white-collar criminal who ripped off former friends and business clients lost an audacious bid for freedom.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon is denying prison release to Jack Weichman, saying the 69-year-old Dyer man’s fears of dying in prison of COVID-19 appear to be overblown.

The judge added Weichman appears less then remorseful about his 10-year crime spree of bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud, wire fraud and tax fraud.

Simon states in his ruling this week, “(Weichman) cheated the IRS, lied to the bankruptcy court and its creditors, and stole millions of dollars out of his client accounts to pay for luxury items and to feed his gambling addiction.

“Weichman has only served about 3 years of his 8-year sentence, and I don’t think it would serve justice to let him out at this early juncture,” the judge concluded.

Weichman recently petitioned the court, worried that COVID-19 poses a “deadly threat” to him because of his pre-existing health conditions.

Weichman said he has hypertension, vascular disease, and pre-diabetes.