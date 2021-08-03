Region accountant turned con man denied compassionate prison release

HAMMOND — A prominent white-collar criminal who ripped off former friends and business clients lost an audacious bid for freedom.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon is denying prison release to Jack Weichman, saying the 69-year-old Dyer man’s fears of dying in prison of COVID-19 appear to be overblown.
The judge added Weichman appears less then remorseful about his 10-year crime spree of bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud, wire fraud and tax fraud.
Simon states in his ruling this week, “(Weichman) cheated the IRS, lied to the bankruptcy court and its creditors, and stole millions of dollars out of his client accounts to pay for luxury items and to feed his gambling addiction.
“Weichman has only served about 3 years of his 8-year sentence, and I don’t think it would serve justice to let him out at this early juncture,” the judge concluded.
Weichman recently petitioned the court, worried that COVID-19 poses a “deadly threat” to him because of his pre-existing health conditions.
Weichman said he has hypertension, vascular disease, and pre-diabetes.
But the judge shot back, “even if Weichman was at an elevated risk from suffering severe complications, the fact that he is fully vaccinated weighs heavily against his release.”
Local federal courts have routinely denied compassionate release to convicted felons wanting out to avoid infection in the close quarters of their prisons.
Prosecutors have argued, and judges agree, statistics show they have better access to medical care and less chance of catching COVID-19 inside rather than outside in the general public.
Weichman is currently incarcerated at a federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, with an anticipated release date of July 8, 2025.
Weichman finds himself in prison after pleading guilty in 2016 to money laundering, only days before he was scheduled to stand trial and the risk of an even longer sentence if found guilty by a jury.
Weichman was a certified public accountant. He owned and operated Weichman and Associates as well as a medical billing business.
Weichman sold the medical billing company in 1999, but he didn’t pay $1.9 million in federal taxes the sale incurred.
The judge notes that after the Internal Revenue Service began demanding payment, “Weichman began a crime spree including syphoning his clients accounts of cash and hiding his assets behind a fraudulent bankruptcy attempt."
The judge said Weichman stole $6.5 million of other people’s money and gambled it away at local casinos.
The judge recalled at the 2018 sentencing “Weichman’s request at the time for home detention took my breath away. (His crimes were) too vast, it is too rampant, it is too abusive, and so that’s off the table, in my judgment.”
“Moreover, he still seems to fully lack remorse,” complaining at prison he didn’t believe he physically or emotionally harmed anyone, the judge wrote.
The judge concludes, “Weichman’s victims trusted him. And while many of them expressed compassion for him and were willing to simply turn the other cheek, this does not lessen the fact that Weichman took advantage of them in a despicable way and caused significant emotional and financial damage to them.”