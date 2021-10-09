Region advocate named 'Volunteer of Year' for outstanding service to child

PORTER COUNTY — A Northwest Indiana volunteer was recognized at a statewide level for advocating for a child who otherwise would have likely "suffered greater abuse and neglect," if not for her intervention.

Lisa Stressler, Porter County Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer, has been named "Volunteer of the Year" by the Indiana State CASA office.

Each year, CASA programs throughout Indiana nominate volunteers who show dedication and persistence in representing a child's interests in court and advocating their needs.

"Lisa has provided thorough, professional, and compassionate work and care in her role as a child advocate for over 20 children during the past four years," said Sarah Fink, Porter County CASA director. "With laser focus on what is right for the children she serves, Lisa has dependably and responsibly provided the most heartfelt and effective advocacy."

The organization said Stressler went the “extra mile” for a child who has severe physical and cognitive limitations, and who otherwise may have suffered greater abuse and neglect if it were not for her efforts, according to a news release. To protect the child's privacy, details from the case were not shared.