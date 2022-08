Lakes of the Four Seasons boy identified in what coroner is calling accidental self-inflicted shooting

CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner's office said 8-year-old Hunter Hanyzewski died last week from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Lakes of the Four Seasons home.

The identity of the child and cause/manner of death comes as family and friends prepare to host a visitation and funeral beginning at 4 p.m. today at Burns Funeral Home & Crematory, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point.

An online obituary describes the boy as "an energetic and fearless child that would light up any room with his beautiful smile and bright blue eyes. He was very adventurous and always on the go."

"Hunter loved to ride his ATV, playing soccer, science experiments and anything to do with space," the obituary says. "He enjoyed playing with friends, especially his big sister Hailey. Hunter enjoyed the love of his dog Diesel along with departed dogs Max and Jaeger."

The decision on whether to file a criminal charge in the case is in the hands of the Lake County prosecutor's office.

"Information has been submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Wednesday when asked about the investigation. "That office will determine whether charges should be filed."

No one was immediately available Wednesday at the county prosecutor's office for comment.

Lake County police said they responded to the Lakes of the Four Seasons residence about 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 "in reference to an 8-year-old male accidentally shooting himself."

"The child was home alone when he gained access to a handgun and fatally shot himself," according to the sheriff's department.

In a similar recent case, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann announced last week he will not be pursuing criminal charges in the July 17 case of a 2-year-old Kouts boy who died after getting a hold of a gun and shooting himself.

Germann said his office decided not to pursue criminal charges in connection with the death of Wyatt Luczak after reviewing the investigation done by Porter County police, including the corroborating statement of an eyewitness neighbor.

The Porter County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday it had closed its investigation and was not requesting criminal charges.

"Notwithstanding this horrible tragedy, to sustain a conviction we would by law be required to prove one or both of the parents committed a 'reckless' act as defined by Indiana law as opposed to one that would amount to or be considered as mere negligence," Germann said. "In this case we do not believe we would be able to convince a jury that a reckless act was in fact committed."

"This decision is not meant to diminish in any way the crucial importance of firearm safety especially when there are children in and around where a firearm may be located," he said.

Firearm-related incidents killed 225 youth, ages 18 and under, from 1999 to 2020 in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to a recent Times report.

Gun deaths among Region youth have been climbing in recent years. They dropped to less than 10 per year for 2014-18. However, in 2019 they rose to 16, and in 2020 there were 11. Nationally, the gun death rate among youth increased by 30% between 2019 and 2020, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.