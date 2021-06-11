Region business busted for selling stolen auto parts, arrest made, police say

WESTVILLE — A Kouts man was taken into custody Thursday and faces accusations of selling stolen automobile parts out of his LaPorte County business, police said.
William Scott, 52, faces a felony count of corrupt business influence, the LaPorte County sheriff's office reported Friday.
The accusations stem from information obtained during a residential burglary call during the early morning hours of May 5, police said.
Police said they learned stolen auto parts were being taken to and sold by Catalytic Exchange in the 5600 South block of U.S. 421 in Westville.
Detectives visited the business May 6 and returned the following day with a search warrant and recovered several hundred auto parts, police said.
Following several more weeks of investigation, Scott was taken into custody Thursday at his business, police said.
Scott was released from the LaPorte County Jail later that day after a $15,005 cash bond was posted on his behalf, police said.
Assisting in the case were Indiana State Police, Westville Police Department, LaPorte County Building Commission, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, National Insurance Crime Bureau and the LaPorte County prosecuting attorney’s office.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Ashley Yvonne Walker
Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 2, 2021 Offense Description: Battery with moderate bodily injury Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Brett Jon Crawford
Age: 40 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 1, 2021 Offense Description: Battery by means of a deadly weapon; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Dale Tharpe
Age: 38 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Deandre Williams
Age: 35 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 4, 2021 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Devan Wright
Age: 31 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 2, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing methamphetamine; dealing a narcotic drug; methamphetamine possession; narcotic drug possession Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Eric Edward Winter
Age: 40 Residence: Monticello, Indiana Arrest Date: June 4, 2021 Offense Description: Gaming crime Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
Provided
Eric Logan Martin
Age: 35 Residence: Griffin, Indiana Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department
Provided
Frank Urbanski
Age: 42 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jalissac Jacox
Age: 26 Residence: Merrillville Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Bribery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Prison
Jamal Lamont Gary
Age: 26 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 1, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Jarmel Hines
Age: 36 Residence: Indianapolis Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jasmine Wrice
Age: 19 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Domestic battery; intimidation Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Provided
Joseph Mrozek
Age: 62 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 3, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Provided
Julie Ann Wright
Age: 43 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 3, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Kimberly Lynn Chrisp
Age: 50 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: June 4, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Kristen Linder
Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 1, 2021 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Onesimo Rodriguez
Age: 73 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Possession of Cocaine Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Pedro Carmen Gomez
Age: 45 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 4, 2021 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Phillip Guzman Sr.
Age: 52 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Ryan Barkow
Age: 25 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Shawn Foerg
Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 6, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Stacy June Gavin-Mullins
Age: 44 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: June 2, 2021 Offense Description: Criminal trespass Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Provided
Taren Marquis Wright
Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: June 1, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Thomas Lynn Holifield
Age: 59 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 31, 2021 Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Thomas Martinez
Age: 40 Residence: Rolling Prairie Arrest Date: June 7, 2021 Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
