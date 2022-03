Region charter school goes into lockdown following threats, police say

GARY — The local Aspire Charter Academy was placed on a precautionary lockdown early Thursday afternoon while police investigate a report of threats toward the school, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Police received the call at 1:14 p.m., and officers arrived a short time later to the school at 4900 W. 15th Ave., he said.

The lockdown was initiated by the school, and the threat was made anonymously, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

"Officers are on scene," she said.

