Region child molester's convictions, 30-year sentence upheld by Indiana appeals court

A LaPorte man found guilty of repeatedly molesting a girl, beginning when she was 5 and continuing until age 12, received a fair trial and was appropriately sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Timothy Hale, 37, challenged his 2019 convictions on four counts of child molesting and one count of child solicitation by arguing the testimony of child was "incredibly dubious," and therefore insufficient to sustain his convictions, court records show.
According to former Indiana Chief Justice Randall Shepherd, sitting as a judge on the Court of Appeals for this case, the "incredible dubiosity rule" is applied very rarely, and only in cases where the testimony is so improbable no reasonable person could believe it.
"Stated another way, a defendant's conviction may be reversed only where a sole witness presents inherently contradictory testimony which is equivocal or the result of coercion and there is a complete lack of circumstantial evidence of guilt," Shepherd said.
According to court records, Hale claimed inconsistencies between the girl's trial testimony and her past statements concerning, among other things, the number of times she was touched by Hale, the terms she used to describe Hale's position the first time he molested her, and the number of times she told her cousin about Hale touching her rendered the girl's testimony incredibly dubious and insufficient as the basis for his conviction.
The appeals court disagreed in a 3-0 decision.
Writing for the court, Shepherd said discrepancies between pretrial statements and trial testimony may be used to challenge the weight of the testimony and the credibility of a witness, but do not automatically render the testimony incredibly dubious.
"Having reviewed the trial transcript, we find that the testimony of the fifteen-year-old witness was not so incredibly dubious or inherently improbable that no reasonable person could believe it," Shepherd said. "There is clear, unequivocal testimony from (the girl) that establishes the necessary elements of the charged offenses."
Records show Hale additionally claimed his 30-year sentence was inappropriate given his sole prior misdemeanor conviction, along with his family's testimony concerning Hale's education at Christian Liberty Academy and continual post-high school employment, most recently as an auto mechanic.
The appeals court was unpersuaded. It noted Hale received only the advisory sentence on each conviction and all counts were ordered to be served concurrently, despite Hale molesting a young girl over a number of years and abusing a position of trust.
"Hale's sentence is not inappropriate," Shepherd said.
Hale still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case.
Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison — assuming good behavior — is June 29, 2044, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.