Region continues to share reactions to conviction of cop who murdered George Floyd

Officials and the public across the Region continue to react after the guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd last summer.
Here is a sampling of what they're saying:
"I was very pleased for George Floyd, his family and all those involved in this tragic murder. It was a verdict of justice for all of them," said Roy Dominguez, a local criminal defense attorney and a former Lake County sheriff.
Dominguez said he believes the case has triggered a review of the police as an institution and could be a catalyst for meaningful reform.
"Those involved who currently serve in the criminal justice system should not shy away from the word 'reform,'" Dominguez said. "Every institution in our country should always undergo reform as our society changes, and (it's) equally important that reform provides justice and equality for those who have taken an oath to protect and serve."
Moving forward, Dominguez said, legislators have a responsibility to uphold criminal justice reform. They can start by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a bill currently waiting for debate and a vote in the Senate, he said.
Dominguez offered his condolences to Floyd's loved ones and those who witnessed his murder and said he hoped they may find solace in the verdict.
Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said he hopes law enforcement seize this moment as an opportunity to better connect with the communities they serve and begin to heal long-festering wounds.
"The verdict seems to be just and proper," Mance said. "The video of the incident was very shocking. (It's) something that I don't know that any law enforcement officer could say that was the proper and correct thing to do."
Mance added that law enforcement must "take ownership for our dark history," but cautioned that tensions may continue, urging members of the public not to "rush to judgment."
He also said cellphone video and body camera footage will continue to be a major factor in policing moving forward.
"What I hope happens is measured conversations (and) measured action that encompasses all aspects of our profession, of our elected and appointed officials (and) of our communities. We need to really make certain that the best, qualified officers are hired, that testing is in place to weed out those that are unworthy of wearing the badge and all that it represents — and that we are supportive of police administrations when they take action against an officer that should not be wearing that badge."
A comment left on the Portage Republicans "GOP" Facebook page read, "George Floyd was a criminal that DID NOT OBEY THE LEGAL AUTHORITY OF THE POLICE OFFICER and this is the reason he is DEAD."
Another comment read, "They said Floyd was unarmed. The cop didn't use his firearm though did he? So moot point, neither used a weapon. A job is a job, the law is the law and a criminal is a danger to society. (Expletive)!?"
Porter County Republican Party Chairman Michael Simpson said the two comments were removed once they were brought to his attention after an inquiry by The Times.
"That's not what we believe in," he said of the public comments added to an official post supporting police that reads, "Pray for those that hold the line."
Simpson said while the local party supports police at the county and state levels, it also supports the outcome of the Chauvin trial.
"We fully stand by the justice system, and justice prevailed," he said.