Region continues to share reactions to conviction of cop who murdered George Floyd

Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said he hopes law enforcement seize this moment as an opportunity to better connect with the communities they serve and begin to heal long-festering wounds.

"The verdict seems to be just and proper," Mance said. "The video of the incident was very shocking. (It's) something that I don't know that any law enforcement officer could say that was the proper and correct thing to do."

Mance added that law enforcement must "take ownership for our dark history," but cautioned that tensions may continue, urging members of the public not to "rush to judgment."

He also said cellphone video and body camera footage will continue to be a major factor in policing moving forward.

"What I hope happens is measured conversations (and) measured action that encompasses all aspects of our profession, of our elected and appointed officials (and) of our communities. We need to really make certain that the best, qualified officers are hired, that testing is in place to weed out those that are unworthy of wearing the badge and all that it represents — and that we are supportive of police administrations when they take action against an officer that should not be wearing that badge."