Region contractor charged in wake of drinking well contamination claims

VALPARAISO — A local contractor faces numerous criminal charges in the wake of a complaint of a contaminated drinking well at the source of a work dispute.

A Liberty Township homeowner said "a foul gas-like odor had permeated his entire home while the water was running," leaving him and another resident with headaches and concerns about having consumed some of the contaminated water.

John Chalabis II, operating under the name of Chesterton Well and Pump Co., was taken into custody Wednesday morning and faces a felony count of theft and misdemeanor charges of home improvement fraud, criminal mischief, criminal recklessness, acting as water well driller without a license and invasion of privacy, according to police documents.

Porter County police, who represent just one of the jurisdictions linked to the charges, said another well contractor told them in late October he had been called out to the Liberty Township home in question in the wake of concerns over work performed by Chalabis.

The homeowners had agreed then to pay Chalabis $1,200 to work on their well, police said. Chalabis allegedly used parts that were of lesser quality than ordered by the couple, and Chalabis said upgrades would cost more money.