Region contractor charged in wake of drinking well contamination claims
VALPARAISO — A local contractor faces numerous criminal charges in the wake of a complaint of a contaminated drinking well at the source of a work dispute.

A Liberty Township homeowner said "a foul gas-like odor had permeated his entire home while the water was running," leaving him and another resident with headaches and concerns about having consumed some of the contaminated water.

John Chalabis II, operating under the name of Chesterton Well and Pump Co., was taken into custody Wednesday morning and faces a felony count of theft and misdemeanor charges of home improvement fraud, criminal mischief, criminal recklessness, acting as water well driller without a license and invasion of privacy, according to police documents.

Porter County police, who represent just one of the jurisdictions linked to the charges, said another well contractor told them in late October he had been called out to the Liberty Township home in question in the wake of concerns over work performed by Chalabis.

The homeowners had agreed then to pay Chalabis $1,200 to work on their well, police said. Chalabis allegedly used parts that were of lesser quality than ordered by the couple, and Chalabis said upgrades would cost more money.

When the homeowner told Chalabis they could not pay more, he left the job site and did not return, police said.

The other contractor said the homeowner's well appeared to have been intentionally contaminated "with an unknown substance that emitted a foul, gas-like odor," according to police.

The homeowner said the contamination was noticed after Chalabis left his home, police said. The homeowner opted not to contact Chalabis after learning he had previous accusations of misconduct.

The homeowner was having his water tested.

The contractor reporting the contamination told police he had filed other reports in Porter and Lake counties regarding Chalabis "because he is known in the business to have shady dealings and it was alleged that he commits home improvement fraud."

Details linked to charges other than the Porter County Sheriff's Department were not immediately available.

