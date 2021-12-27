 Skip to main content
Region cop breathes life back into woman during Christmas Eve emergency, department says
LAPORTE — A woman was alive and in stable condition at the hospital Monday as a result of the quick efforts a few days earlier of LaPorte County Sheriff's Department Deputy Tyler Oberholtzer, the department said.

Oberholtzer responded shortly before 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve to the area of U.S. 35 and County Road 250 South in reference to a passenger of a vehicle who had lost consciousness, LaPorte County police said.

The 31-year-old passenger was removed from the vehicle, and upon not finding a pulse, Oberholtzer began CPR, police said.

"While performing chest compressions, Deputy Oberholtzer noticed the patient regaining color and beginning to show signs of life," the department said. "He continued CPR as the patient was loaded into the rear of an ambulance, where shortly after she began to take deep breaths."

"I am very pleased and proud of the quick decision making and life-saving efforts performed by Deputy Oberholtzer," LaPorte County Sheriff John T. Boyd said of the Friday call.

"During this high-stress incident, he maintained his composure and reacted instinctively while implementing his training," the sheriff said. "He is a valuable member of the agency, and we will be forever grateful for his actions, especially this holiday season."

Oberholtzer has been with the department two and a half years, is a graduate of the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and is a recipient of the prestigious Nick Schultz Physical Fitness Award.

Assisting in the call were Sgt. Jeff Wright, Deputy Shayne Landry, LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services and the Pleasant Township Volunteer Fire Department.

