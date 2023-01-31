Region dad appealing 70-year sentence in torture death of 4-year-old son

LAPORTE — Alan Morgan has notified the courts of his intention to appeal the 70-year sentence he was given for the brutal torture death of his 4-year-old son, court records show.

Morgan has been appointed the services of a public defender to pursue the appeal, according to the courts.

Morgan was sentenced Nov. 29 by LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos in what a forensic pathologist referred to as one of the worst offenses of that type he has seen in his 28 years on the job.

Morgan pleaded guilty Sept. 21 to murder, an amended felony battery charge and a felony count of resisting law enforcement from another criminal case, court records show.

He will have to serve 75% of most of his sentence, which even with credit for good time, places him in his 80s before he is eligible for release, Alevizos had said.

In coming to the 70-year sentence, Alevizos cited Morgan's role as caregiver to victim Judah Morgan, the young age of the child, the torture involved in the death and the fact it was carried out in the presence of other children at the home, and Alan Morgan's lack of remorse.

Alan Morgan opted not to make a statement during the sentencing hearing, which clearly upset Alevizos.

"I hope someday he is remorseful and he carries that remorse to his grave," the judge said.

Alevizos said he thought ahead of time of what to say to someone who beat their child to death, but could come up with nothing.

"He blamed everybody but himself," the judge said.

Alevizos gave Alan Morgan some credit at sentencing for pleading guilty, but pointed out it came at the 11th hour.

Alan Morgan was given 416 days credit for time already served at the time of sentencing, court records show.

Family and friends of Judah Morgan wept during the sentencing hearing as the lead LaPorte County investigator in the case, Jacob Koch, described video surveillance from inside the home that showed Alan Morgan repeatedly physically and psychologically abusing the boy during the days leading up the discovery of his dead body Oct. 11, 2021.

Forensic pathologist Dr. John Feczko testified the boy weighed just 36 pounds at the time of his autopsy, which was in the range of being malnourished.

An X-ray of his body revealed a partially healed clavicle fracture, and the child had multiple injuries from head to toe, Feczko said. He had bleeding on the brain, trauma to the abdomen and back, and other internal bleeding.

"This ranks up among the worst blunt-force trauma in my career," he said.

The criminal case against Judah's mother, Mary Yoder, 27, is still pending. She is charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, Level 5 neglect of a dependent involving cruel confinement, Level 5 felony domestic battery and two counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent, court records show. She also faces misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal and failure to make a report, court records show.

Police found an emaciated dog in a 3-by-2-foot cage, which had matted fur and urine and fecal matter in the bottom of it, records state.

Yoder has a Feb. 10 status hearing scheduled before Alevizos.

