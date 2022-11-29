Region dad given 70 years for murder of 4-year-old son, who was beaten, kept alone in basement

LAPORTE — A 29-year-old father was sentenced early Tuesday to 70 years behind bars for the brutal torture death of his 4-year-old son, which a forensic pathologist referred to as one of the worst offenses of that type he has seen in his 28 years on the job.

Family and friends of the deceased boy, Judah Morgan, wept as the lead LaPorte County investigator in the case, Jacob Koch, described video surveillance that showed Alan Morgan repeatedly physically and psychologically abusing the boy during the days leading up the discovery of his dead body Oct. 11, 2021.

The officer said video footage from inside the family's Hamlet home shows Morgan repeatedly punching his son, repeatedly holding the boy up by his neck and dropping him on the floor, and leaving him alone for hours in a cold and dark basement. The basement had no furniture and officers found remnants of duct tape apparently used to bound the child, he said.

Morgan is seen punching the boy at least 13 times on Oct. 7 and at least 15 times the following day, in addition to kicking and throwing the child, and ultimately carrying his lifeless body from the basement and doing internet searches on how to perform CPR on a toddler.

Morgan, who wore jail garb, rocked back and forth in his chair and stared down at the table before him during most of Tuesday's sentencing hearing in the packed courtroom that featured heavy security.

He opted not to make a statement during the hearing, which clearly upset LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos.

"I hope someday he is remorseful and he carries that remorse to his grave," the judge said.

Alevizos said he thought ahead of time of what to say to someone who beat their child to death, but could come up with nothing.

"He blamed everybody but himself," the judge said.

Morgan will have to serve 75% of most of his sentence, which even with credit for good time, places him in his 80's before he is eligible for release, Alevizos said.

Forensic pathologist Dr. John Feczko testified Tuesday that the boy weighed just 36 pounds at the time of his autopsy, which was in the range of being malnourished.

An X-ray of his body revealed a partially healed clavicle fracture and the child had multiple injuries from head to toe, Feczko said. He had bleeding on the brain, trauma to the abdomen and back, and other internal bleeding.

"This ranks up among the worst blunt force trauma in my career," he said.

Morgan had pleaded guilty to murder, an amended felony battery charge and a felony count of resisting law enforcement from another criminal case, court records show.

Prosecutors recently filed additional criminal charges against the boy's mother, 27-year-old Mary Yoder.

Level 5 felony domestic battery and two counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent were added, court records show.

The additional charges are based on surveillance footage from the home that reportedly shows Yoder striking one young son Oct. 6, 2021, throwing him to the floor and repeatedly kicking him, a court document says.

Footage from the following day shows Yoder and others leaving the house without Judah Morgan and then returning about two hours later, following which Morgan is seen walking naked from the basement to a bathroom followed by his parents, police say. The surveillance system reportedly captured the same type of scenario two days later.

Yoder, who is scheduled for trial Jan. 9, had already been charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, Level 5 neglect of a dependent involving cruel confinement and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal and failure to make a report, court records show.

Police found an emaciated dog in a 3-by-2-foot cage, which had matted fur and urine and fecal matter in the bottom of it, records state.