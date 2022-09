Region driver dead, 4 children hospitalized following high-speed crash, police say

HAMMOND — A 47-year-old driver is dead and four children were transported to a Chicago hospital following a high-speed crash Monday night, police said.

Hammond police said they were responded around 6:45 p.m. to a crash in the 7000 block of Southeastern Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing a black vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Southeastern attempting to pass another vehicle when it crossed the center line and crashed into a gray Jeep traveling southbound, police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

The driver at fault was identified by police as Geraldo Nazario, of Hammond, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Kellogg said.

Four children in the vehicle that was struck were taken to Chicago Comer Children's Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

"The driver and passenger of the struck vehicle received self-treated injuries," Kellogg said. "The toxicology reports are pending and there is no evidence that a race was taking place."