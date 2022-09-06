Region driver dead in collision with train, police say

LAPORTE — A motorist is dead following a collision early Tuesday with a train, Assistant LaPorte Police Chief Bill Degnegaard said.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. at the guarded crossing at Orchard Avenue and 2nd Street, he said.

There were no passengers in the vehicle and Degnegaard said police are still working to figure out what led to the crash.

LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the identity of the driver will not be released until family is first notified.

Come back to nwi.com for updates at they become available.