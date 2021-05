Region duo arrested after rash of thefts in Hobart, police say

HOBART — A Cedar Lake man and Valparaiso man were arrested following a spate of thefts from vehicles in Hobart, police said.

At midnight Monday a Hobart resident noticed two men wearing all black and carrying backpacks in the area of the 1100 block of South Virginia Street, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales. The resident noticed the men were checking car door handles and called 911 to alert police.

Hobart officers searched the area and one officer saw the described men and got out of his squad car to approach them, but the duo went into another backyard out of sight.

Police set up a perimeter and shortly after found the men in the area of Csokasy Lane and Dekalb Street. Hobart police arrested a 26-year-old Valparaiso man and a 44-year-old Cedar Lake man.

The suspects are being held in the Hobart City Jail and their identities will be released, pending criminal charges being filed.

"The Hobart Police Department would like to thank the neighbor who called 911 and reported these suspects," Gonzales said. "Their detailed information assisted HPD with the apprehension of these suspects. The Hobart Police Department encourages our residents to dial 911 and report any suspicious activity."

