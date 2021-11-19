Region families grow as part of National Adoption Day

VALPARAISO — While just 8 and 9 years old, the two brothers have spent most of their young lives in the care of the state and have been shuffled through 13 different foster homes.

All that came to an end Friday morning when the two boys were adopted by Chy-Koa and Russell Pack, of Chesterton, during Porter County's celebration of National Adoption Day.

"It's been a long time coming," Chy-Koa said following the short hearing before Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Kristen Mulligan.

Chy-Koa said she has fostered 42 children since picking up an informational pamphlet on the process 10 years ago.

"My baby moved out," she said of her now-28-year-old son, who was present. "I think I got lonely."

Chy-Koa, who adopted one other foster child a year ago with her husband, said somewhat reluctantly that she may be done fostering.

The adoption was unique among those carried out Friday in that Russell, who is a truck driver and out of the area for work, attended via Zoom video conferencing software.