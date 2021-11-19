 Skip to main content
Region families grow as part of National Adoption Day
alert top story urgent

VALPARAISO — While just 8 and 9 years old, the two brothers have spent most of their young lives in the care of the state and have been shuffled through 13 different foster homes.

All that came to an end Friday morning when the two boys were adopted by Chy-Koa and Russell Pack, of Chesterton, during Porter County's celebration of National Adoption Day.

"It's been a long time coming," Chy-Koa said following the short hearing before Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Kristen Mulligan.

Chy-Koa said she has fostered 42 children since picking up an informational pamphlet on the process 10 years ago.

"My baby moved out," she said of her now-28-year-old son, who was present. "I think I got lonely."

Chy-Koa, who adopted one other foster child a year ago with her husband, said somewhat reluctantly that she may be done fostering.

The adoption was unique among those carried out Friday in that Russell, who is a truck driver and out of the area for work, attended via Zoom video conferencing software.

Adoptions go on year-round, but the public is invited into the juvenile courtroom just one day each year to draw attention to the process, Mulligan said before Friday's event.

It is a special day for her because as magistrate, most of what she handles on a regular basis are child abuse and neglect cases, juvenile delinquencies and custody issues.

"It's just a day of smiles and happy tears," she said.

Nine children were scheduled to be adopted Friday during the Porter County event to six families, said Tammy Loomis, family case manager with the Porter County division of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The adoptions that come in the wake of abuse and neglect cases are carried out only after all efforts are extinguished to reunite the children with their biological mother and/or father, said DCS staff attorney Cheryl Polarek.

"All we do is what's in the best interest of the child," she said.

For those children removed from their biological parents, the aim is to bring stability and a permanent home to their lives, Polarek said.

Mulligan said, "They get permanency. They know this is their home."

