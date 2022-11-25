Region family displaced by Thanksgiving house fire, department says

HOBART — A fire in the attic of a home on the city's northeast side temporarily displaced a family on Thanksgiving Day, the Hobart Fire Department is reporting.

"The Red Cross is currently working to take care of them," the department said. "No injuries occurred and two cats have been accounted for."

The fire remains under investigation.

"Please make sure that you have working smoke detectors in your home," firefighters said.

Lake Station and New Chicago firefighters assisted at the scene, while Union Township and Lakes of the Four Seasons covered the city, the Hobart department said.