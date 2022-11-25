Region family displaced by Thanksgiving house fire, department says

HOBART — A fire in the attic of a home on the city's northeast side temporarily displaced a family on Thanksgiving Day, the Hobart Fire Department is reporting.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
"The Red Cross is currently working to take care of them," the department said. "No injuries occurred and two cats have been accounted for."
The fire remains under investigation.
"Please make sure that you have working smoke detectors in your home," firefighters said.
Lake Station and New Chicago firefighters assisted at the scene, while Union Township and Lakes of the Four Seasons covered the city, the Hobart department said.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
JERRY DAVICH: Riding shotgun with a NWI cop - 'This is my daily office'
Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum talks about this job during a patrol shift through his city. “Once I learned how to just be quiet and listen to people, I realized this is a big part of my job — listening — from a simple traffic stop to a heated domestic violence situation,” he said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
Lala Alfaro speaks to the group
Lala Alfaro, right, tells a group of families about her son, Jason Arambula, who was killed at 19 in 1999 in East Chicago, as Sylvia Galvan and Lisette Guillan, left, watch.
Lizzie Kaboski, The Times
Gary Police Department's memory tree
Cmdr. Clarence Headd, from left, Gus and Tina Moreno, Marsha Jung, Lisette Guillen, Matthew and Sylvia Galvan and Cmdr. Jack Hamady pose in front of the "Memory Tree" at the Gary Police Department.
Lizzie Kaboski, The Times
Ollie Holliness, mother of Jeremiah Moore
Ollie Holliness holds an ornament at a tree-lighting ceremony Saturday with the photo of her son, Jeremiah Moore, 7, who was killed July 12 in East Chicago.
Lizzie Kaboski, The Times
Karyna Gullickson
Karyna Gullickson, 22, looks at the horizon of Crown Point during a party Nov. 5 at Bulldog Park. She and her son, Mark, 3, left Ukraine for Germany in March; they arrived in Crown Point on Oct. 26.
Lizzie Kaboski, The Times
Benefit dinner raises money for a reward for information on Davione Comanse's whereabouts
A rose and a photo of Davione Comanse rest in the center of a table at a dinner in honor of Comanse at the Knights of Columbus' banquet hall Friday night.
Lizzie Kaboski, The Times
Merrillville spelling bee
Ella Maciszak, 10, a fifth-grader at Beiriger School in Griffith, reviews the word list Monday before the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl Elementary Division at Merrillville Intermediate School. Beiriger was among 15 students entered in the competition for grades four to six.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Merrillville spelling bee
Abigail Morales, 10, a student at Beiriger School in Griffith, raises her hand for a correct response Monday during the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl Elementary Division at Merrillville Intermediate School.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Merrillville spelling bee
Rylan Dworak, 9, a student at John Wood School in the Merrillville district, spells a word Monday during the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl Elementary Division at Merrillville Intermediate School.
Steve Euvino
Perch America walleye stocking
Jim Gornic and his grandchildren, Gianna and Giorgio Santoro, dump the first bucket of walleye in Wolf Lake on Saturday as part of an annual restocking effort by Perch America.
Molly DeVore, The Times
Ethan Kost, Andrean
Ethan Kost has been an asset for Andrean, playing wherever the team needs him. His latest position change to defensive line has led to a pair of forced fumbles in the playoffs.
Noah Bortle, The Times
Newly elected state senator gives up seat on Lake County Council
Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, shakes hands Tuesday with Councilman Al Menchaca, D-Gary, at the end of Dernulc's 12-year tenure on the county's financial governing board. Also pictured, right, is Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, a former member of the Indiana House.
Dan Carden, The Times
Lowell High School student welding
Nathan Hayden, a senior in Lowell High School's welding program, welds on Nov. 10 in the newly upgraded Red Devils Trades Building.
William Skipworth, The Times
Students get hands-on experience with building trades
Michael Inman, 16, a sophomore at Crown Point High School, drills screws into drywall Tuesday at the sixth annual Construction and Skilled Trades Day at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
Steve Euvino
Students get hands-on experience with building trades
Brian Ciesielski, a member of Ironworkers Local 395 in Hammond, helps Brooklyn Schmelter, 17, a senior at Lowell High School, tie rods to reinforce concrete Tuesday at the sixth annual Construction and Skilled Trades Day at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
Steve Euvino
Students get hands-on experience with building trades
Tremayne Sanders, 16, a junior at Merrillville High School, builds a cellphone holder Tuesday at the sixth annual Construction and Skilled Trades Day at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
Steve Euvino
TD_01.jpg
Joshua Barth, executive sous chef for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, adds stuffing to a hot holiday meal Wednesday at the Salvation Army Gary-Merrillville community center in Gary. Casino staff prepared and distributed 250 turkey dinners at the center.
Steve Euvino, The Times
TD_02.jpg
Lenore Medellin, special-events manager for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, pours gravy onto a hot holiday meal Wednesday at the Salvation Army Gary-Merrillville community center in Gary. Casino staff prepared and distributed 250 turkey dinners at the center.
Steve Euvino, The Times
TD_03.jpg
Carlos Amado, valet manager for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, takes bags of hot holiday meals to the line of vehicles Wednesday outside the Salvation Army Gary-Merrillville community center in Gary. Casino staff prepared and distributed 250 turkey dinners at the center.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Melton mayor
It was standing room only at the crowded event, Wednesday evening.
Molly DeVore, The Times
Melton mayor
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, plans to use the skills he learned downstate to effect progress as the mayor of Gary. He announced his candidacy to a crowded room Wednesday in a storefront that will serve as his campaign headquarters.
Molly DeVore, The Times
Melton mayor
Derreka Rollins, left, her daughter Kacey Carroll and Rollins' grandmother Lucille Rollins were seated front-row during the Wednesday night announcement. "That's three generations of supporters," Derreka Rollins said.
Molly DeVore, The Times
111922-spt-fbh-and_5
Andrean’s Drayk Bowen (34) goes for the goal line against Bishop Luers’ RJ Hogue (8) and Isaac Zay (6) late in the second quarter of Friday's Class 2A semistate at Andrean.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111922-spt-fbh-and_1
Andrean’s Drayk Bowen (34) crosses the goal line as quarterback Billy Henry (7) signals the touchdown with Jacob Jones (6) in the first quarter of Friday's Class 2A semistate at Andrean.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Valpo 6
Connor McCall (17) and other Valparaiso defenders make a key third-down stop in the fourth quarter of Friday's Class 5A semistate against Fort Wayne Snider in Fort Wayne.
Gary Hale, The Times
Valpo 2
Valparaiso quarterback Justin Clark maneuvers through traffic to score the game-tying touchdown in overtime Friday night against Fort Wayne Snider in the Class 5A semistate in Fort Wayne.
Gary Hale, Yhe Times
Valpo 3
Valparaiso's Travis Davis stretches for extra yards during the Class 5A semistate Friday night against Fort Wayne Snider in Fort Wayne.
Gary Hale, The Times
Valpo 5
Valparaiso players and coaches celebrate Friday's 22-21 overtime victory against Fort Wayne Snider in the Class 5A semistate in Fort Wayne.
Gary Hale, The Times
Valpo 1
Valparaiso quarterback Justin Clark slips away from a Fort Wayne Snider defender en route to the game-tying touchdown in overtime Friday night in the Class 5A semistate in Fort Wayne.
Gary Hale, The Times
111922-spt-fbh-and_6
Andrean’s Charlie Koeppen (58), along with Luke Donsbach (9), sacks Fort Wayne Luers quarterback Charlie Stanski (13) in the first quarter of the Class 2A semistate at Andrean on Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111922-spt-fbh-and_4
Andrean’s Charlie Koeppen (58) and Ethan Kost (82) go up to try and stop the PAT attempt by Fort Wayne Luers’ Roel Pineda (10) in the second quarter of Friday's Class 2A semistate at Andrean.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111922-spt-fbh-and_2
Andrean’s Antonio Barnes (20) runs an interception back for a touchdown early in the first quarter against Fort Wayne Luers during Friday's Class 2A semistate at Andrean.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111922-spt-fbh-and_10
Andrean coach Chris Skinner talks with an official late in the second quarter during Friday's Class 2A semistate against Fort Wayne Luers at Andrean.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111922-spt-fbh-and_9
Andrean’s Joe Calacci (26) brings down Fort Wayne Luers quarterback Charlie Stanski (13) in the second quarter of Friday's Class 2A semistate at Andrean.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
J'ss Breakfast Club
Joslyn Kelly stands outside the future J's Breakfast Club restaurant, which will be located at 2601 Broadway.
Molly DeVore
