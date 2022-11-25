 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region family displaced by Thanksgiving house fire, department says

Hobart fire

A fire in the attic of a home on the city's northeast side temporarily displaced a family on Thanksgiving Day, the Hobart Fire Department is reporting.

 Provided

HOBART — A fire in the attic of a home on the city's northeast side temporarily displaced a family on Thanksgiving Day, the Hobart Fire Department is reporting.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

"The Red Cross is currently working to take care of them," the department said. "No injuries occurred and two cats have been accounted for."

The fire remains under investigation.

"Please make sure that you have working smoke detectors in your home," firefighters said.

Lake Station and New Chicago firefighters assisted at the scene, while Union Township and Lakes of the Four Seasons covered the city, the Hobart department said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.

