Region fentanyl dealer sentenced to 37 years in prison

SOUTH BEND — A 44-year-old drug dealer sentenced to 37 years in prison for his crimes sold Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, Michigan City police announced Thursday.

Rico Marion, of Michigan City, plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said Wednesday.

Court records show Marion conspired with others in the Michigan City area to sell the counterfeit pills from June through August 2021. Marion and his co-defendant were arrested in August 2021 when they were caught carrying over a kilogram of fentanyl while driving to Michigan City from an unknown location.

An investigation by the LaPorte County Drug Task Force led to a collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Agency to bring Marion and his co-conspirators to justice, the LaPorte County Drug Task Force said.

“Today’s 37 year sentence was imposed on Mr. Marion for his role in distributing hundreds of grams of fentanyl to the streets of Northern Indiana,” Johnson said. “Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning as little as 2 milligrams can kill.”

After serving his prison sentence, Marion will serve five years of supervised release, Johnson said.

