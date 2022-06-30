 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
breaking top story urgent

UPDATE: Region firefighters battle blaze Thursday at commercial building

  • Updated
  • 0

GARY — Firefighters were still battling a blaze early Thursday afternoon that had been reported several hours earlier at a vacant commercial building in the 3800 block of Broadway, Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

The fire was reported at 10:20 a.m. at the single-story structure, he said.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, O'Donnell said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Merrillville firefighters were reportedly helping at the scene.

The firefighting efforts resulted in the temporary closing of Broadway at Ridge Road, according to a witness.

0 Comments
0
1
0
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19: France asks citizens to wear masks again in public transport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts