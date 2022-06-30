UPDATE: Region firefighters battle blaze Thursday at commercial building

GARY — Firefighters were still battling a blaze early Thursday afternoon that had been reported several hours earlier at a vacant commercial building in the 3800 block of Broadway, Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

The fire was reported at 10:20 a.m. at the single-story structure, he said.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, O'Donnell said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Merrillville firefighters were reportedly helping at the scene.

The firefighting efforts resulted in the temporary closing of Broadway at Ridge Road, according to a witness.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.