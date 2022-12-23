Region firefighters rescue deer from frozen pond

WHEATFIELD — Area firefighters came together to rescue a deer that had been trapped on the ice of a pond at the local NIPSCO plant, the Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department reported.

Firefighters said they were called out around 9 a.m. Thursday and spotted the deer about 350 feet from the shore.

Additional firefighters arrived from Kouts, Morgan Township and Boone Grove.

"Once we had the deer caught, we secured it to our ice rescue sled," Wheatfield firefighters said. "With the extra manpower from the other departments on scene, we were able to pull our firefighter and the deer to safety."

"We released the rope off the deer and he went running back into nature," the department said. "I would like to thank everyone for all the help."

PHOTOS: Youth group spreads holiday cheer at area shelters Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts