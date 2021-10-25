Region gas station robber not entitled to new trial, court rules

A Michigan City man convicted last year for holding up multiple gas stations in LaPorte and Michigan City is not entitled to a new trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.

According to court records, Ian Rawls, 33, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for four counts of armed robbery and six years each on two counts of intimidation in connection with the robberies.

Rawls' robbery spree came to an end March 10, 2019, after he stole cash and all the Swisher brand cigars from the Save Gas Station in Michigan City, records show.

Following the robbery, records show the store clerk immediately called police and provided a detailed description of the robber, including his blue jeans that featured distinctive red and white squares sewn on the front and back pockets.

According to court records, police noticed the description of the perpetrator matched that of other nearby gas station robberies and quickly spotted a vehicle being driven near the Save Gas Station that matched the vehicle used in the other robberies.

After a brief chase, including a foot pursuit, police apprehended Rawls. His clothing matched the description provided by the store clerk, including the notable design on the jeans, and his vehicle contained a plastic bag full of Swisher cigars, records show.