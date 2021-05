Region golf course hit with thefts, vandalism, police say

CHESTERTON — Four flagsticks were stolen over the last week from greens at the local Sand Creek Country Club in what the town described as a series of damage/vandalism at the site.

The flagstick at the Marsh 4 green, located at the east side of the golf course, was stolen overnight May 13 and the replacement was taken the following night, Chesterton police said.

The flagstick at the Creek 1 green, near the East Porter Avenue entrance to the golf course, was stolen overnight Saturday and a flagstick at Lake 3 green, near the Dickinson Road entrance, was taken overnight Monday, police said.

The flagsticks are 6 feet in length, yellow and display the country club's logo, police said. They are valued at $80 each.

The thefts come in the wake of apparent hit-and-run damage earlier this month to a black wrought iron fence surrounding the country club's pool, the town said. That damage was valued at $2,000.

Sometime last month, the club reported that homophobic graffiti was spray painted on the club's irrigation pump house building, on sidewalks in front of the building and on the asphalt parking lot next to the building, according to the town.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.