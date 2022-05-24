Region high school, middle school closed by gas leak, superintendent says

HOBART — A gas leaked forced the evacuation and closing Tuesday morning of both River Forest High School and Middle School, school corporation Superintendent Kevin Trezak said.
The move was recommended by NIPSCO, which responded to the scene at 3300 Indiana St., he said.
There is no construction in the immediate area linked to the gas leak, Trezak said.
Classes are cancelled at both schools for the remainder of the day, impacting 1,000 students, he said.
The River Forest Community School Corporation's elementary schools are not impacted.
