ST. JOHN — A 15-year-old Lake Central High School student was taken into custody and faces 10 criminal charges stemming from allegations of sending a message to fellow students that read, "bombing the school, it will go off as soon as the bell rings this is not a joke," according to St. John police.

"We want our community to know that we take any threat to the safety of our schools very seriously and will vigorously investigate any threats, and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," said Roger Patz, public information officer with St. John police.

"We want to thank the Lake Central School Corporation, our officer and detectives and the FBI for working to quickly bring this matter to justice."

School officials and police began investigating May 1 after learning at least two high school students received an AirDrop message on their cell phones containing the bomb threat, Patz said.

"The message was airdropped at 11:50 a.m.," he said.

Additional officers and a bomb sniffing police dog responded to the school at 8400 Wicker Ave. and it was determined there was no bomb on site, according to Patz.

"School authorities made the decision to dismiss school early as a precaution while police continued to investigate," he said.

"Students who received the AirDrop message had been in the same classroom and after reviewing school security cameras, police observed two students enter the classroom directly before the AirDrop message was sent and the same two were observed leaving the classroom immediately after the message was sent," Patz said. "Neither student was supposed to be in that particular class."

St. John police said they interviewed both students in the presence of their parents and the FBI determined after analyzing their cell phones that the threat had been placed by one of the phones.

The 15-year-old student was taken into custody at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center and faces three felony counts of intimidation and three misdemeanor counts of harassment and disorderly conduct, and one count of false informing, police said.

