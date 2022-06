Region home hit by gunfire Monday morning, police say

GARY — A residence in the 2700 block of 25th Avenue was struck by gunfire Monday morning, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield has confirmed.

Further details, such as how many times the residence was struck, were not immediately available, she said.

The shooting comes on the heels of another that left a 19-year-old woman and man injured Sunday afternoon just a few miles away at the U.S. Steel Yard stadium in Gary.

Sunday's shooting occurred following a graduation ceremony for West Side Leadership Academy, police had said.

Three people were in custody Sunday.

