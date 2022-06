Region home shooting reportedly isolated; cops seeking tips from public on Tuesday incident

HIGHLAND — Shots fired early Tuesday at a home in the 3500 block of Duluth Place appear to be an isolated incident related to a domestic disturbance, Highland police said.

Officers were called out around 1:42 a.m. and spoke with occupants of the house and nearby witnesses, in addition to collecting evidence at the scene, Highland Police Commander John Banasiak said.

"Nobody was injured in this incident," he said.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Highland police detectives at 219-838-3184.

Nearby residents with surveillance footage from cameras are also encouraged to contact police.

