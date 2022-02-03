 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Region lawmakers advance legislation protecting vulnerable children

  • Updated
  • 0

Northwest Indiana lawmakers are halfway toward seeing their legislation that aims to protect children trapped in dangerous situations sent to the governor to be signed into law.

House Bill 1081, sponsored by state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, would make it a Level 4 felony punishable by up to 12 years in prison, instead of six years as a Level 5 felony, for a person to pay for sex, labor or another activity by a human trafficking victim who is younger than 18 years old.

Under the plan, child victims of human trafficking and other serious crimes also would be permitted to testify against alleged perpetrators through video, rather than being required to directly face the person in a courtroom.

While the worst is behind us, snow will return to the Region late tonight and continue through Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.

"This is a compassionate approach to help young survivors who face a lot of trauma and hardships," Olthoff said. "Thanks to technology, these victims will still have their day in court, but can focus on telling their story while helping to hold perpetrators accountable."

People are also reading…

The legislation was approved 94-0 by the House and now goes to the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Senate voted 49-0 Tuesday to send Senate Bill 410, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, to the House.

It would allow an adult relative caring for a child after the child has been removed from a dangerous home situation to directly participate in court hearings concerning services needed by the child or terminating the parent-child relationship.

Bohacek said he filed the measure after Judah Morgan, a 4-year-old in LaPorte County, was found dead after suffering severe injuries from blunt force trauma in his birth parents' home in October 2021. 

The LaPorte County prosecutor's office has charged Judah's father and mother in his homicide.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

According to the senator, the child's foster mother, a second cousin, was aware of the abuse the child suffered at the hands of his birth parents, and despite warning the Indiana Department of Child Services about it multiple times DCS continued to allow the child to return to his birth parents instead of seeking to permanently remove the child from the home.

"Cases like Judah's should never occur and it is unbelievable that we haven't already created legislation that would protect children from situations like this," Bohacek said.

"Senate Bill 410 would help ensure this doesn't happen and would create a way for those who truly care about a child to intervene on the child's behalf."

The measure also is sponsored by state Sens. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton; and state Reps. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; and Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Palin resumes court battle with New York Times

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts