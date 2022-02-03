Region lawmakers advance legislation protecting vulnerable children

Northwest Indiana lawmakers are halfway toward seeing their legislation that aims to protect children trapped in dangerous situations sent to the governor to be signed into law.

House Bill 1081, sponsored by state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, would make it a Level 4 felony punishable by up to 12 years in prison, instead of six years as a Level 5 felony, for a person to pay for sex, labor or another activity by a human trafficking victim who is younger than 18 years old.

Under the plan, child victims of human trafficking and other serious crimes also would be permitted to testify against alleged perpetrators through video, rather than being required to directly face the person in a courtroom.

"This is a compassionate approach to help young survivors who face a lot of trauma and hardships," Olthoff said. "Thanks to technology, these victims will still have their day in court, but can focus on telling their story while helping to hold perpetrators accountable."

The legislation was approved 94-0 by the House and now goes to the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Senate voted 49-0 Tuesday to send Senate Bill 410, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, to the House.

It would allow an adult relative caring for a child after the child has been removed from a dangerous home situation to directly participate in court hearings concerning services needed by the child or terminating the parent-child relationship.

Bohacek said he filed the measure after Judah Morgan, a 4-year-old in LaPorte County, was found dead after suffering severe injuries from blunt force trauma in his birth parents' home in October 2021.

The LaPorte County prosecutor's office has charged Judah's father and mother in his homicide.

According to the senator, the child's foster mother, a second cousin, was aware of the abuse the child suffered at the hands of his birth parents, and despite warning the Indiana Department of Child Services about it multiple times DCS continued to allow the child to return to his birth parents instead of seeking to permanently remove the child from the home.

"Cases like Judah's should never occur and it is unbelievable that we haven't already created legislation that would protect children from situations like this," Bohacek said.

"Senate Bill 410 would help ensure this doesn't happen and would create a way for those who truly care about a child to intervene on the child's behalf."

The measure also is sponsored by state Sens. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton; and state Reps. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; and Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.

