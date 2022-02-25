Region leaders in law and politics cheer historic Supreme Court nomination

Leaders in the worlds of law and politics in Northwest Indiana, particularly black women, are applauding Democratic President Joe Biden's nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

If confirmed by the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate, Jackson will be the first black woman ever to sit among the nine justices on the nation's highest court.

Former Indiana Attorney General Karen Freeman-Wilson, who also served as Gary mayor from 2012 to 2019, said she was happy to learn Friday morning Biden selected Jackson, a federal appeals court judge, to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

"Judge Jackson has a proven track record of judicial scholarship and service. I am looking forward to her confirmation, and I know she will bring a wealth of knowledge and a unique life experience to the U.S. Supreme Court," Freeman-Wilson said.

"As a fellow Harvard alumnus and the parent of an aspiring lawyer, I take pride in Judge Jackson's historic nomination by President Biden and her opportunity to break this glass ceiling," she said. "I thank the president and his advisers for his decision to ensure that the U.S. Supreme Court better reflects the country that it serves."

Shelice Tolbert, a partner at the Gary law firm of Tolbert & Tolbert, said as a black, female attorney it's exciting to see Jackson nominated for the Supreme Court, and she looks forward to Jackson's confirmation.

"Judge Jackson is highly qualified to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer," Tolbert said. "Her pedigree, being a double Harvard graduate, along with her experience as a federal district court judge and service on the D.C. federal appellate court, will add a much-needed perspective and value to the U.S. Supreme Court."

State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, a former adult probation officer in Cook County, Illinois, likewise was pleased Biden chose Judge Jackson, no relation, to become the first black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The fact that this barrier has been broken during Black History Month is a great testament to President Biden's promise to make appointments that represent all Americans," Jackson said.

Across the state line, Democratic Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, the first black woman to hold that office, said the president's nomination of Jackson to the Supreme Court will inspire women and girls across the nation.

"I understand the weight of responsibility, the joy, and the determination that comes with being a first. We work so we will not be the last — so that our passion and our narratives always have a seat at the table where decisions are made," Stratton said.

"Jackson has dedicated her career to upholding justice for all, showing us that anything is possible when we use our gifts and expertise to uplift and speak truth to power," Stratton said. "I commend President Joe Biden for his commitment to ensure the diverse ideas and experiences of our nation are represented on the highest court through his nomination."

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince echoed that sentiment by calling Jackson's nomination "a long-overdue step towards a Supreme Court that better reflects the America it serves."

"To uphold equal justice, our justices must be fair-minded and bolster the rights of all people, not just the wealthy and powerful," Prince said.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter similarly cheered Biden's decision to send to the Supreme Court not just a black woman, but a person with a unique and different perspective — one that resonates with a larger demographic, and one that makes the court more representative of the people it serves.

"Given her background, life experiences and professionalism, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be someone who will be committed to equal justice under the law and who understands the profound impact that the Supreme Court’s decisions have on the lives of the our very diverse American people," Carter said.

Meanwhile, the two Indiana senators who will vote on Jackson's nomination sometime in the next few months were considerably more tepid in their responses to the president's history-making selection.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., both voted against Jackson last year when Biden nominated her to serve as a federal appellate judge in Washington, D.C.

In contrast, both U.S. Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., supported Jackson's 2013 appointment as a federal district court judge after she was nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama.

Young said he believes Supreme Court nominees deserve a thorough and fair vetting, and he pledged to approach the process with the seriousness it deserves.

"I look forward to reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record to evaluate whether she is committed to upholding the Constitution and to ensure she will not legislate from the bench on our nation’s highest court," Young said.

Likewise, Braun said his consideration of the nominee will be based on whether she "has demonstrated respect for our Constitution rather than a desire to legislate from the bench."

"I look forward to examining Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's record with a level of respect that was denied other recent court nominees," Braun said.

On the other hand, the presumptive Democratic nominee to represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., said he'd have no qualms supporting Jackson, or a similar high court appointee, if Hoosier voters elect him over Young at the Nov. 8 general election.

"Jackson is supremely qualified to serve on this court and will bring a unique, badly needed perspective," said McDermott, an attorney.

"Congratulations President Biden on a historic U.S. Supreme Court nominee. Appointing the first African American woman to the U.S. Supreme Court is magnificent!"

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.