Region man accused of confining Amazon driver in driveway makes plea agreement

LOWELL — A Lowell man accused of confining an Amazon delivery driver in his driveway has been sentenced after entering a plea agreement.

Keith A. Miller, 49, of Lowell, was initially charged with criminal confinement where a vehicle is used, one count of basic criminal confinement and one count of intimidation, according to Lake Superior Court records.

Miller entered a plea agreement filed Jan. 13, in which he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct where the defendant engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct, a misdemeanor, court documents state.

Judge Samuel Cappas dismissed the charges of criminal confinement where a vehicle is used, confinement, intimidation and disorderly conduct. Cappas sentenced Miller to 180 days in Lake County Jail and ordered 178 suspended, online court records said.

The jury trial originally set for Jan. 24 has been canceled.

Attorney and former Lake County sheriff Roy Dominguez, who is representing the Amazon driver, said his client's story is among many where delivery drivers are harassed. The driver is still an Amazon delivery driver, Dominguez said.

"(The driver) is pleased this matter went through the court system," Dominguez said. "Justice was served. (The driver) and other Amazon drivers simply want to do their jobs. They have families and mortgages just like everyone else. This sends a message to the community to not harass individuals while they are doing their jobs to make a living and support their families."

Dominguez said the driver stated that, "We do our best to serve the community and provide quality services."

He said his client was afraid the day of the incident in Lowell, and that the driver feared for life.

The charges stem from an incident at 2:30 p.m. June 12, 2020, at Miller’s property in the 16000 block of Broadway Street in Lowell. After dropping off a delivery at his home, a black female Amazon driver was traveling along his half-mile-long gravel driveway when Miller allegedly confronted her, claiming she was speeding.

The woman said Miller raced up behind her delivery vehicle at a high rate of speed and then blocked her from exiting by parking in her path, court reports said. As she attempted to turn around, she saw him exit his truck and walk over to open her driver’s side door. Miller demanded that she get out of her vehicle and show him her driver’s license. In turn, the driver asked if he was a police officer and when he didn’t answer, she refused.

After the exchange, Miller allegedly became increasingly rude and began using expletives toward her. In another attempt to leave, the driver told him she was running behind schedule and needed to exit his property.

She then called an Amazon dispatcher, who could hear Miller yelling in the background, and the dispatcher told her to call 911. As she waited for police to arrive, Miller allegedly leaned on her driver’s side door, declining to move. He told her he wouldn’t move unless she showed him her driver’s license, which she continued to refuse to do, court reports said.

Miller then went back to his vehicle and the driver attempted to maneuver around his truck but he allegedly continued to position his vehicle to block her.

At 2:41 p.m. Lake County Sheriff’s police responded to the woman’s 911 call, arriving on scene. The woman told police that while Miller was blocking her, she felt like a hostage and that she was in fear for her safety because of her physically small stature compared to his, court documents said.

Body camera footage of a police response to the incident reviewed by The Times shows Lake County Sheriff's Officer John Marshall arrive to speak with the driver and Miller.

Once on the scene, he ordered the driver to stay in her vehicle, separating the two involved parties to avoid any arguments between them, police records state.

Miller told police he had been having issues with Amazon drivers speeding and "driving recklessly" down his driveway and that he fears for his safety. So he blocked her in with his truck, he told police.

The body cam video shows the officer firmly warning the man never to confine someone like that again, even in cases in which speeding occurs on his private property.

"That's called criminal confinement," the officer could be heard warning the man, according to body camera footage reviewed by The Times. "If you have a problem (with speeding in your driveway), call Amazon."

The Amazon driver followed up by filing a citizen's complaint with the sheriff's department. She said she filed the complaint because she felt the incident was not being taken seriously by the officers on scene and that they didn't treat her as if she was a victim of a crime.

After the incident, Dominguez submitted a letter demanding action in the case to Lake County prosecutors. He said his client is black and about 110 pounds, while the male in the case is white and about double the victim's weight.

Dominguez and his client said they believe the officer should have arrested Miller immediately.

Lake County Sheriff's Department attorney John Kopack said an internal investigation determined the driver's claims against the officer were unfounded.

"What the woman claims and what the body cam shows are totally two different things," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez previously said. "We feel, based on what we've seen, that officer did his job ... ."

Martinez said Marshall also made clear to the suspect that he could face criminal charges.

"In the future, don't do it because we're racing all the way over here," Marshall could be heard telling the suspect in the video footage.

Miller interrupted, saying, "I can tell you it wasn't an emergency ... ."

"It is an emergency when you're barricading someone from doing what they need to do, or leaving," Marshall replied.

