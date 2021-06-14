 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region man accused of molesting child for years, police say
alert urgent

Region man accused of molesting child for years, police say

Joseph Eyer

Joseph Eyer

 Provided

GARY — A 50-year-old Merrillville man was arrested at his home and is accused of molesting a child under the age of 14 for more than two years while living in Gary.

Joseph R. Eyer is charged with felony counts of child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual battery, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The sexual assaults are alleged to have occurred between July 2015 and December 2017, she said.

The charges were secured Wednesday by Gary police Detective Olivia Vasquez and Eyer was taken into custody a day later, police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive fire at Illinois chemical plant

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts