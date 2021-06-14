Region man accused of molesting child for years, police say

GARY — A 50-year-old Merrillville man was arrested at his home and is accused of molesting a child under the age of 14 for more than two years while living in Gary.

Joseph R. Eyer is charged with felony counts of child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual battery, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The sexual assaults are alleged to have occurred between July 2015 and December 2017, she said.

The charges were secured Wednesday by Gary police Detective Olivia Vasquez and Eyer was taken into custody a day later, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.