LAPORTE — A 55-year-old Michigan City man arrested Friday on allegations of possessing tens of thousands of videos of child pornography reportedly admitted to the offense.

"He admitted that child pornography gives him a 'thrill' that adult pornography does not," a charging document reads.

While the accused, Stephen Fredenburg, claimed to prefer images of girls in their early teens, police said they found him in possession of videos and images of girls 4-10 years old involved in sexual activity with each other and adults.

Fredenburg, who appeared to still be in custody Monday morning at the LaPorte County jail, is charged with three counts of child exploitation and four counts of possessing child pornography, all felonies, records show.

A state police detective said she received word in March 2022 that Homeland Security investigators came across a computer user, later identified as Fredenburg, who was relying on a sharing network to collect child pornography.

Investigators showed up at Fredenburg's home Oct. 6 with a search warrant and seized a computer and a couple flash drives, according to a court document.

Police said they also interviewed Fredenburg, who admitted to using the peer-to-peer file sharing system in question for the past ten years and said, "some of his downloads may be considered child pornography."

"He said he has downloads from other countries where they allow younger girls in sexual provocative clothing," according to a court document.

Fredenburg further admitted to having videos of underage girls taking part in sexual activities, police said.

"Mr. Fredenburg was offered a polygraph to which he refused," a charging document says.

An initial court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Adrian Dabney Jr. Brenton Williams Danielle Dittmer Johnathan Sindone D'Andre Lehman Mario Reyes Ronald Crittendon Jr. Tyi'Jon Taylor Dana Reilly Michael Lemons Shannon VanDusen Devante Byrd Joshua Resetar Anthony Carter Deonte White Joseph France Cody Bean Jonathan Isbell Robert Pratt Jr. Tawnya Risner Joshua Bisom Dawn Hess