Region man charged in Capitol riot gets 4 years in prison for prior street gang crimes

HAMMOND — A Region man who joined the Latin Kings street gang and then last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol is now headed to prison.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a four-year sentence Wednesday on Kash Lee Kelly, 32, of Hammond.
Kelly pleaded guilty June 26, 2017, to conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine and marijuana, although public court records don’t disclose the particulars of his illegal activities.
Kelly was on pretrial release from his drug conspiracy case when he made headlines for being charged with joining hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters who breached police lines Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in protest of Trump’s defeat to President Joe Biden.
The FBI alleges Kelly can be seen in social media images, taken during the riot, standing on the pedestal of a statue within the Capitol building, waving an American flag outside and giving an interview about it afterward in the street.
The FBI arrested Kelly several days later and charged him with two misdemeanors, illegal entry into a restricted federal building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Kelly has remained in federal custody since then after a local court magistrate revoked Kelly's pretrial bond.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Hammond first charged Kelly along with 37 others in 2017 of being members of the Latin Kings violent drug trafficking network that had been operating in Chicago and parts of Northwest Indiana since 2003.
But, once charged, Kelly was freed on a pretrial bond and had remained free during the four years between his guilty plea and the Jan. 6 disturbance in Washington, D.C.
He received court permission, during that time, to leave the area on several occasions to give inspirational speeches as part of his Streetlights Unity message to forgo violence and racial disharmony.
Kelly has won social media fame around the country. Multiple people have written the court letters supporting leniency for Kelly, calling his renunciation of street gang violence an example for young people to follow.
His defense attorney, Joshua B. Adams, of Chicago, told the court in a memo, written earlier, that Kelly left gang life behind in 2010, “turned his life around from the young and brash teenager to a responsible and loving father ... and worked hard to overcome the mistakes of his youth."
Adams said Kelly’s father was murdered when Kelly was only 3 years old, his mother was a drug addict, and Kelly was only 6 years old when he witnessed a Latin King shoot a rival gang member.
“The Latin Kings were the only group that provided a sense of family, as dysfunctional as that may sound,” the attorney stated.
The defense attorney asked the court to reduce Kelly’s prison time to one year and one day. However, the court declined that request.