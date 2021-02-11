Region man charged in Capitol riot gets 4 years in prison for prior street gang crimes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. attorney’s office in Hammond first charged Kelly along with 37 others in 2017 of being members of the Latin Kings violent drug trafficking network that had been operating in Chicago and parts of Northwest Indiana since 2003.

But, once charged, Kelly was freed on a pretrial bond and had remained free during the four years between his guilty plea and the Jan. 6 disturbance in Washington, D.C.

He received court permission, during that time, to leave the area on several occasions to give inspirational speeches as part of his Streetlights Unity message to forgo violence and racial disharmony.

Kelly has won social media fame around the country. Multiple people have written the court letters supporting leniency for Kelly, calling his renunciation of street gang violence an example for young people to follow.

His defense attorney, Joshua B. Adams, of Chicago, told the court in a memo, written earlier, that Kelly left gang life behind in 2010, “turned his life around from the young and brash teenager to a responsible and loving father ... and worked hard to overcome the mistakes of his youth."