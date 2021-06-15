Region man charged in South Bend murder accused of beating fellow Lake County Jail inmate

CROWN POINT — A Region man accused of murder in St. Joseph County has been charged with breaking a fellow inmate's nose earlier this year in an attack during a recent stint in the Lake County Jail.
Mark W. Coleman, 36, of Gary, is accused of using two credit cards to "pop open" his cell door April 24 at the Lake County lockup, leaving his cell and punching another inmate several times in the face and head, authorities said.
When the other inmate fell to the ground, Coleman kicked him several times, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
The other inmate suffered a broken nose, bruising, swelling and pain, records state.
At the time, Coleman was being held on charges linked to a fight Nov. 29 at the Luke's gas station in the 5100 block of State Line Avenue in Hammond, court records show.
Hammond police were on routine patrol when they came upon a fight and saw Coleman swing a pipe at a group of people near the gas station, authorities said.
Coleman attempted to leave the area as an officer approached, but the officer arrested him on suspicion of disorderly conduct, court records state.
Coleman attempted to walk away, pulled his arms away from officers, locked up his muscles and wrapped his legs around an officer while being handcuffed and placed in a squad car, police said. Officers also found a gram of suspected heroin in his pocket, police said.
He pleaded guilty May 18 to misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and was sentenced to nearly a year in jail.
Coleman received credit for time already served and was released to St. Joseph County, where he is accused of beating a South Bend woman to death.
Charges filed in St. Joseph Superior Court, including murder and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, allege Coleman killed 47-year-old Enedina Sohlke, the South Bend Tribune reported.