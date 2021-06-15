Region man charged in South Bend murder accused of beating fellow Lake County Jail inmate

CROWN POINT — A Region man accused of murder in St. Joseph County has been charged with breaking a fellow inmate's nose earlier this year in an attack during a recent stint in the Lake County Jail.

Mark W. Coleman, 36, of Gary, is accused of using two credit cards to "pop open" his cell door April 24 at the Lake County lockup, leaving his cell and punching another inmate several times in the face and head, authorities said.

When the other inmate fell to the ground, Coleman kicked him several times, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The other inmate suffered a broken nose, bruising, swelling and pain, records state.

At the time, Coleman was being held on charges linked to a fight Nov. 29 at the Luke's gas station in the 5100 block of State Line Avenue in Hammond, court records show.

Hammond police were on routine patrol when they came upon a fight and saw Coleman swing a pipe at a group of people near the gas station, authorities said.

Coleman attempted to leave the area as an officer approached, but the officer arrested him on suspicion of disorderly conduct, court records state.