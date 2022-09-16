Region man cleared of murdering son; jury hung on battery count, attorney says

LAPORTE — A jury found a 60-year-old man not guilty Thursday night on a charge of murdering his 33-year-old son just more than two years ago, defense attorney L. Scott Pejic confirmed.

The same jury, however, was hung on a second count of felony aggravated battery, which leaves Jason Wetzel behind bars and likely facing a second trial on the battery count, Pejic said.

The Wanatah resident was accused of shooting and killing Jeremiah J. Wetzel May 18, 2020 at a home in the 8200 W. block of County Road 1500 South in rural Cass Township, LaPorte County police said at the time.

Jeremiah Wetzel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrived on scene at 8:23 p.m. that day, during which time Jason Wetzel left the residence and was taken into custody.

Jason Wetzel is being held at the LaPorte County jail on a $25,000 cash bond, but Pejic said he will likely seek a reduced bond.

Pejic tried the case this week along with fellow defense attorney Russell Brown before LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos.