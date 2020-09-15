Region man convicted in previous OWI death vomited on self during new OWI arrest, police say

Temores was released from prison in May 2017, Department of Correction records show. Temores' release date was affected by credit he received for jail time served before his sentencing and good behavior while incarcerated.

Before he was charged in Skafgaard's death, Temores had been cited or charged in more than 100 traffic-related offenses, records show. He had two prior drunken driving cases that were later pleaded down to lesser charges.

About 1 a.m. Sunday, Schererville police were dispatched to a parking lot at the southwest corner of Cline Avenue and U.S. 30 after a man driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck ran over a parked motorcycle, records show.

Witnesses told police the driver of the pickup truck circled the lot and fled south on Cline Avenue. They were able to take a photo of the truck's license plate and tailgate, which had a large white magnet or sticker on the passenger side.

Schererville police located the Silverado crashed into a guardrail near 93rd Avenue and Blaine Street. Temores was sitting in the driver's seat, records allege.

Temores was attempting to leave, but the Silverado could not move because of damage from the crash, according to documents. Temores got out of the truck's passenger side.