Region man crashed vehicle into estranged wife's home, police say

HOBART — A 58-year-old Hobart man was nabbed after allegedly driving a pickup truck into the side of his estranged wife's house late Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The woman reportedly told police shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday she began receiving threatening text messages from her estranged husband.

"She told police she was sitting on her couch in the front living room, near the front window, when she heard a loud crash and she jumped up from the couch," according to a report from police. "She heard and felt her home get struck by a vehicle. She told police her estranged husband then ran into the home."

The woman called police and her estranged husband fled the home. Police said they apprehended him with the assistance of a dog.

The man, who was not identified by police, was taken into custody and to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hobart police Sergeant David Evans by email at devans@cityofhobart.org or by phone at 219-942-3406.