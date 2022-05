Region man dead following stabbing, officials say

An 18-year-old East Chicago man died early Monday as a result of a stabbing that occurred a couple months earlier in nearby Illinois, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The deceased was identified as Raymond Wrights and the manner of his death is listed as a homicide.

Wrights was stabbed March 5 in Cook County, officials said. The municipality where the stabbing took place is not listed, but the associated agency is the University of Chicago Medical Center.

