Region man died at hospital after telling police he was shot by 2 men

HAMMOND — A Hammond man died Monday morning at a Chicago hospital after he was shot three times outside his home, officials said.

Marcell Jennings, 33, told police before he died that he was outside his residence in the 6300 block of Jefferson Avenue about 2:05 a.m. when he was approached from behind by two men, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The men said something to Jennings and fired several shots at him, police said.

Jennings was taken to Community Hospital in Munster and later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 5 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Steve Guernsey at 219-852-2978.