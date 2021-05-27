Region man dies after entering restaurant shot, police say

HAMMOND — A man was pronounced dead Tuesday shortly after he walked into a restaurant with gunshot wounds and employees called 911, police said.

Asael Rivera, 26, of East Chicago, had been shot several times to his lower back some time before he entered the restaurant, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police responded about 7:47 p.m. to the 10600 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, which sits on the Indiana-Illinois border.

Rivera, wounded, had entered and sat down inside the restaurant. Employees then noticed something was wrong and called police.

Rivera was transported to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead about 8:36 p.m.

Hammond police are now leading the investigation. Lt. Steve Kellogg said more information would be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.