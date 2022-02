Region man dies after falling off train, police say

CHICAGO — A Region man was found dead after he fell off a Chicago train, police said.

Derick S. Hardin, 32, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 8 a.m. Monday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Hardin was found dead in the 1500 block of 57th Street in Chicago, by the Metra train tracks.

Upon investigation, Metra police said that Hardin had grabbed onto the outside of a South Shore Line train around 11:20 p.m. Sunday at the Museum Campus/11th Street train stop, said Metra Spokesman Michael Gillis.

South Shore Line trains travel on Metra tracks in Chicago, he said.

The man rode the train by holding onto the outside until it approached 57th Street in Chicago. It appears Hardin fell off or got knocked off the train in that area, Gillis said.

His body was found by the side of the train tracks by Metra police around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

