Region man dies following motorcycle crash, officials say

GARY — A 33-year-old Gary man has died as a result of injuries sustained after his motorcycle collided with a passenger car Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Broadway, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The deceased was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Jovan Carpenter of the 2300 block of Buchanan Street.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday, Westerfield said.
"The motorcycle was not the faulted driver in this situation," she said.
Carpenter was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m. Sunday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the medical examiner's office reports.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Park Full of Art
Tanner Blythe, 4, of Valparaiso, paints her flower at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Lynn Slegel, of Highland, eyeballs screen door bugs at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Debbie Redar, of Schererville, creates bottle art from empty wine bottles.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Leah Rex, of Valparaiso, and her daughter, Reagan, 12, admire wooden bowls created by David Maxwell of Crown Point at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Park Full of Art
Liam, 5, and Briston, 2, Witter, of Schererville, create their own pieces of artwork at Saturday's Park Full of Art at Central Park in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Three-legged fair contestant steals he show
Mia Burns, 15, checks on Beatrice, her three-legged goat, in her stall in the 4-H goat barn at the LaPorte County Fair.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Interactive play area in the Crown Point Library
Four-year-old Tatum Ballentine sells pizza slices at the Crown Point Community Library on Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Interactive play area in the Crown Point Library
Five-year-old Natalie Zaremba and 4-year-old Tatum Ballentine play in the pizza parlor at the Crown Point Community Library on Wednesday. The Crown Point Lions Club made a $10,000 donation to the new interactive play area, which reopened in June after closing at the start of the pandemic.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Dedication of court in honor Judge Mary Harper
Judge Mary Harper speaks at the end of a courtroom dedication ceremony honoring her accomplishments on Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Dedication of court in honor Judge Mary Harper
Following a courtroom dedication ceremony, Judge Nancy Vaidik speaks with honoree Judge Mary Harper.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Dedication of court in honor Judge Mary Harper
Judge Mary Harper is wheeled up to her old desk by her son Jim Harper at her courtroom dedication ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake County Historical Museum celebrating 40th anniversary
Lake County Historical Society Vice President Scott Hudnall looks for information on some of the items on display at the Lake County Historical Museum in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake County cop and civilian vehicle collide in Gary; state police reportedly called in
Law enforcement personnel investigate a fatal crash involving a Lake County Sheriff Department car and a civilian car at Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake County cop and civilian vehicle collide in Gary; state police reportedly called in
Law enforcement personnel investigate a fatal crash involving a Lake County Sheriff Department car and a civilian car at Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
071322-spt-bbm-midwest_10
West All-Star’s Aydin Wright looks to apply a tag on East’s East All-Star’s Nicholas Johnstone at home plate during the Northern League All-Star game in Whiting on Tuesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
071322-spt-bbm-midwest_9
East All-Star’s Nicholas Johnstone is sent home on a long shot to center field during the Northern League All-Star Game in Whiting on Tuesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
071322-spt-bbm-midwest_5
West’s Max Bullock gets back to first base safely in the second inning during the Northern League All-Star Game in Whiting on Tuesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down
Lorraine Guillen-Wentz prepares to leave the building she has called home.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Taste 5
Natalie Velto, 7, of Crown Point, eats with her father, Nick Velto, at the Taste of Crown Point Friday at Bulldog Park. The food fest continues Saturday, starting at noon.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Taste 2
Peter Klideris, left, owner of Theo’s Steaks and Seafood, cooks burgers with his cousin, also named Peter Klideris, at the Taste of Crown Point Friday at Bulldog Park. The food fest continues Saturday, starting at noon.
Steve Euvino, The Times
