Region man dies following motorcycle crash, officials say

GARY — A 33-year-old Gary man has died as a result of injuries sustained after his motorcycle collided with a passenger car Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Broadway, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The deceased was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Jovan Carpenter of the 2300 block of Buchanan Street.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday, Westerfield said.

"The motorcycle was not the faulted driver in this situation," she said.

Carpenter was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m. Sunday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the medical examiner's office reports.