Region man faces 18 counts of incest

LAPORTE — A 52-year-old Gary man is behind bars and faces 18 counts of felony incest stemming from allegations of repeatedly sexually abusing a younger female relative, a newly-filed court document says.

The female, who is now 27, accuses Emerson J. Limbrick Jr. of abusing her starting when she was in middle school and continuing until she was 19, Michigan City police said.

"She said in order to do anything she wanted to do she had to submit to sexual abuse by (Limbrick)," the court document reads.

The woman said she finally decided to reveal the years of abuse out of concern for her sister, who is 11 and having difficulties that could be a sign of her own abuse.

Journals provided by the woman detailing the dates of the abuse in coded form, read in part, "No you dnt knw how bad I hate him 4 wat does to me. And if this rapest bastered ever touch my sister his life will end and I really don't care if I go to jail."

Limbrick was arrested in Gary Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Michigan City Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Street Team, according to GLRFTF member Nicolas Gonzalez.

He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond, LaPorte County jail records show.

The woman reportedly told investigators that during her first year of middle school, Limbrick began kissing, touching and hugging her "in a different manner than he had prior." She said further that he would tell her that family members can marry.

The woman said she was homeschooled during her eighth and ninth grade years, during which time the sexual abuse began, according to a charging document.

She described Limbrick as an alcoholic who beat her unconscious and was still striking her when she regained awareness, police said.

The woman said Limbrick would require her to take part in sexual acts with him to avoid beatings and to gain permission to take part in social activities such as visiting friends, police said.

She said the abuse continued until she began dating at the age of 19.

The charges list the abuse as occurring from February 2010 through November 2010.