Region man faces attempted murder charge following shooting, police say

  • Updated
Clifford Wesley

Clifford Wesley

 Kelly Mullaney

LAPORTE — A 61-year-old man is behind bars and faces a charge of attempted murder after police said they found him at the scene of a shooting that left another man in critical condition.

LaPorte police said they were called out around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Clay Street in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a man inside a home with two gunshot wounds, the department said.

Clifford Wesley, of LaPorte, was detained at the scene and taken to the LaPorte police station for questioning, the department said. A gun was also found at the scene.

The shooting victim, who is not being identified at this time, was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Wesley was charged with the felony count and is being held on a $100,005 cash bond, according to officials.

"The incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community," police said.

