Region man faces murder charge after chasing down, ramming other vehicle, police say

A Michigan City man faces a murder charge on allegations of chasing and repeatedly running into another vehicle at speeds of up to 90 mph, killing the other driver and severely injuring two passengers.

Dominic Michael Mason, 24, turned himself into Berrien County Jail in Michigan last week on multiple charges, according to the Chikaming Township Police Department.

Mason was chasing a vehicle driven by Travis Lloyd Germain, 21, of Michigan City, northbound on Red Arrow Highway from Michigan City shortly before 10 p.m. Nov. 27.

"Mason's vehicle struck Germain's vehicle multiple times causing the crash," according to police. "This crash resulted in Germain's death and severe injuries to both Germain's passengers."

Emergency officials arrived at the crash site south of Harbert Road and found Germain's vehicle with heavy damage after rolling multiple times and striking a large tree, authorities said at the time.

Germain was pronounced dead at the scene and two of his passengers — a 24-year-old man from New Carlisle and a 20-year-old man from Noblesville — suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. Both passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.